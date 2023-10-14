TClarke (LON:CTO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.22

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.22 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 130.48 ($1.60). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.61), with a volume of 25,775 shares.
TClarke Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of £69.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 137.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.11.
TClarke Company Profile
TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users.
