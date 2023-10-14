TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AZO. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. 92 Resources reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,552.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,522.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,526.57. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,249.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $40.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 147.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

