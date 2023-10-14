Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.52

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.52 and traded as high as $9.16. Telefônica Brasil shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 505,734 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIV. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VIV

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 8.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0273 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 40.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.