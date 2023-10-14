Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Downgraded by DNB Markets to Sell

DNB Markets lowered shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Telenor ASA Trading Up 0.7 %

Telenor ASA stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 62.88% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This is an increase from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.38. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

