Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Lowered to $62.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.67.

NYSE TEX opened at $53.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Terex has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Terex by 87.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

