Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Reduced by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,791 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.03.

Tesla stock traded down $7.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.12. 102,296,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,819,375. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.12 and a 200 day moving average of $229.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $797.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

