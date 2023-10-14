Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.36

Shares of Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.36 and traded as low as $22.32. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 65,636 shares.

Teucrium Corn Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Teucrium Corn Fund by 909.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teucrium Corn Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teucrium Corn Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Corn Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Teucrium Corn Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

