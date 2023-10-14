Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.75. 4,319,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,450. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

