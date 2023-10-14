Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Bank of America

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TXN. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.35.

TXN opened at $152.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.76 and its 200-day moving average is $170.82. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the third quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

