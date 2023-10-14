TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Short Interest Update

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 551,700 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 659,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TFI International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 37,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,270,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,954. TFI International has a 52 week low of $85.86 and a 52 week high of $138.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.76.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

