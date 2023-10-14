The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives $30.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Children’s Place

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Children’s Place Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Children’s Place by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.13. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.20 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Children’s Place

(Get Free Report

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.