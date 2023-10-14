The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.6% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,982,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,721,000 after buying an additional 1,087,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,653,000 after buying an additional 2,546,489 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,937,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,526,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,457,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

