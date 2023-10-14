The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2023

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.6% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,982,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,721,000 after buying an additional 1,087,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,653,000 after buying an additional 2,546,489 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,937,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,526,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,457,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.