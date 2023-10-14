The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.4% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 612.7% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 49,123 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 527,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,793,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.89. 14,526,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,457,829. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

