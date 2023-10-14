The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $102.92

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$102.92 and traded as low as C$100.80. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$101.48, with a volume of 77,569 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

The company has a market cap of C$8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$99.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$102.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$191.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.28 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 21.59%. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.7253161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

