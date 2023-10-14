The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Declares Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

GDV opened at $19.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.