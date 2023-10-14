The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,701,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,376,000 after acquiring an additional 65,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 903,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 663,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 621,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50,837 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $19.33 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

