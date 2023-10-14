The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,855 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $27,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,508 shares of company stock worth $325,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

