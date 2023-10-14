The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) CFO Sells $28,976.07 in Stock

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) CFO John C. Tripp sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $28,976.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
L.S. Starrett Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SCX opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. The L.S. Starrett Company has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.50.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 7.17%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
