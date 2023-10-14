The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) CFO Sells $28,976.07 in Stock

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) CFO John C. Tripp sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $28,976.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SCX opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. The L.S. Starrett Company has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.50.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in L.S. Starrett during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in L.S. Starrett during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in L.S. Starrett by 114.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in L.S. Starrett by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in L.S. Starrett by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

