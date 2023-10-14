The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Declares $0.04 Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE HYB opened at $6.40 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 33.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

