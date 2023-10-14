The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Declares $0.04 Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE HYB opened at $6.40 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64.
About The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
