The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $498,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $595,000. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

