The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives $14.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 64,758 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Pennant Group by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 457,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,323,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.00. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

