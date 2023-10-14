The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of PNTG stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $315.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.00. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13.
The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $132.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
