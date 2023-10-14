The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $315.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.00. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $132.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

About The Pennant Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 64,758 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 457,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

