The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,577,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,499. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.28 and a 200-day moving average of $123.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $170.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.49%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

