The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $154.95 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $155.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

