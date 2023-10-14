The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Decreased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $15,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $154.95 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $155.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

