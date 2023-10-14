The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $246.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.64. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $199.01 and a 12-month high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.33.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

