The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Sells $330,000.00 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Southern stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

