The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Southern comprises about 1.8% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 78,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 55,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Southern by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.55. 3,368,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,387. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.