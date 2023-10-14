The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Southern comprises 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $66.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,368,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average is $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,911,455 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

