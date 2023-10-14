The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

SWGNF stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.41. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $65.90.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

