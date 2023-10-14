The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.7% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 22.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS remained flat at $84.35 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,813,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,137,590. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.