The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

View Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $84.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.74. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.