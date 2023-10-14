TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $7.53.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 61.23% and a return on equity of 232.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 44,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

