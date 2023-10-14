Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 324,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,104,000 after buying an additional 19,492 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 19,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $482.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $470.61 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $522.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

