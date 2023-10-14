Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TMO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $482.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,304. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $470.61 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.26. The firm has a market cap of $186.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

