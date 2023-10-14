Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 324,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,104,000 after buying an additional 19,492 shares during the period. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $482.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $470.61 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $522.32 and its 200-day moving average is $534.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.13.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

