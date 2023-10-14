Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,180 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,478,790,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $396.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,772,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,922. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $328.02 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.