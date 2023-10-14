Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,390 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

SBUX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.48. 4,780,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,181,931. The company has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.30. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

