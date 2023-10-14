Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMST. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS JMST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.44. 554,537 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.