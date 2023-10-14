Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Has $31.45 Million Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,051,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,800 shares during the quarter. Affirm makes up 13.3% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of Affirm worth $31,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 20.3% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Affirm by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.22.

Affirm Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of AFRM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.00. 10,982,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,397,354. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.92. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $25.63.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.18 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 62.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.