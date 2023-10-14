Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,507,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,518. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.11 and a 52-week high of $108.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.94.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

