Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.53. 3,269,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,906. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $179.14 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $301.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

