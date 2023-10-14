Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after purchasing an additional 365,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,962 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,700,000 after acquiring an additional 872,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6,144.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Barclays cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.00. 1,233,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.34. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.71 and a 52-week high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

