Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Citigroup

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Timken in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.44.

Get Timken alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TKR

Timken Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TKR stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. Timken has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average is $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Timken will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,556,555.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,669,544.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,305,773. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $2,556,555.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,669,544.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,101 shares of company stock worth $8,482,893. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Timken

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 831.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,024,000 after buying an additional 1,141,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 81.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,439,000 after buying an additional 1,079,991 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 4,756.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after buying an additional 837,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $43,603,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 490.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 573,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.