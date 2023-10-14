TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
TMXXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered TMX Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
