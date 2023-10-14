Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 143 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Equinix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Equinix by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $742.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $754.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $750.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.61 and a 12 month high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Bank of America raised their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $823.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,195.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

