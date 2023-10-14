Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

3M Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of -31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $133.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.28.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.