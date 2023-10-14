Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,235 shares of company stock worth $41,384,996 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.68. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.83 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

