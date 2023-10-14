Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,412 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,978 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.57 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

