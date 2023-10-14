Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 567 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $802,968,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $154.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.89. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $155.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

